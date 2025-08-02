Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 74.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,691 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 5,066.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 172.3% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Stock Performance

NASDAQ MORN opened at $272.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.34 and a 52-week high of $365.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $299.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.01.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.19. Morningstar had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $605.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.84 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MORN has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Morningstar from $339.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th.

Insider Transactions at Morningstar

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.52, for a total value of $381,923.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 9,427,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,820,290.72. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.84, for a total transaction of $61,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,254.80. The trade was a 4.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,569 shares of company stock valued at $16,333,474. 36.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

