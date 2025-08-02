Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 75.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,643 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 53.4% during the first quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 77,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 26,854 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Aramark during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Aramark by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in Aramark by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,075,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,633,000 after buying an additional 916,054 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in Aramark by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aramark alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aramark from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.91.

Aramark Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $42.46 on Friday. Aramark has a 52 week low of $29.92 and a 52 week high of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.93.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Aramark had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.31%.

About Aramark

(Free Report)

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.