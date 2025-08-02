Rep. Jefferson Shreve Sells Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) Stock

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). In a filing disclosed on June 22nd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Old Republic International stock on May 12th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) on 5/12/2025.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

NYSE ORI opened at $35.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.20 and a 200-day moving average of $37.25. Old Republic International Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Old Republic International Corporation will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 39.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ORI. Wall Street Zen lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Old Republic International from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $42.00 target price on Old Republic International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Republic International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth about $105,581,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth about $67,054,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Old Republic International by 96.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,712,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,180 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the first quarter worth about $31,866,000. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the second quarter worth about $19,299,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Email editor@ballotpedia.org to notify us of updates to this biography.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

