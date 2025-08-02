TD Asset Management Inc Has $6.14 Million Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 303,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $6,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,355,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,168,000 after purchasing an additional 638,012 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,267,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,235 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 11,215,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,339,000 after purchasing an additional 398,770 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,526,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,400,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,016,000 after purchasing an additional 379,745 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOC opened at $16.75 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average of $18.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 69.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $694.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be issued a $0.1017 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 508.33%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DOC shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $21.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson purchased 5,777 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,768.79. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 144,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,888.30. This trade represents a 4.17% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott M. Brinker purchased 2,930 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.06 per share, with a total value of $49,985.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 210,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,589,696.96. This trade represents a 1.41% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 20,030 shares of company stock valued at $346,519 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

