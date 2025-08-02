PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 8,156 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,375,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,156 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.74% of WEC Energy Group worth $258,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 252.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2,420.0% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 138.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $110.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.76 and a 1 year high of $111.07.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.8925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 2,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $232,244.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,686 shares in the company, valued at $289,470.22. This represents a 44.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WEC. Barclays increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group set a $107.00 target price on WEC Energy Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $115.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEC

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.