iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 455,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,320 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $255,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.6%

IVV stock opened at $624.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $629.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $615.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $589.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $642.94.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.