Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. Has $13.14 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 106.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,051 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 7.1% of Endeavor Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,694,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,056,573,000 after buying an additional 2,160,133 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,607,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,896,969,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,852,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,509,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,907 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,941,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,586,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,097,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,751 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $624.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $615.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $589.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $642.94.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

