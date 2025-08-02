Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,035 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VB opened at $237.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $237.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $190.27 and a 52 week high of $263.35.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
