PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 10,528 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,319,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,528 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $860,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,470,000 after buying an additional 15,591 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 88,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,414,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $636,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of VUG opened at $445.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $433.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $406.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $462.85.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

