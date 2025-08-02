One Media iP Group (LON:OMIP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

One Media iP Group (LON:OMIP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 0.23 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. One Media iP Group had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 2.98%.

One Media iP Group Stock Performance

One Media iP Group stock opened at GBX 4.50 ($0.06) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.01 million, a P/E ratio of 62.43, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.06. One Media iP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 3.40 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 5 ($0.07). The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66.

About One Media iP Group

