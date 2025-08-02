Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Schiavi & Co LLC

Schiavi & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for 0.1% of Schiavi & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Schiavi & Co LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 246.5% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 115,900.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.3%

SCHP stock opened at $26.67 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $25.68 and a 1 year high of $27.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.44.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

