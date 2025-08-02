Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC cut its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 8.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 277,354 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 24,601 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $12,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 436.4% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Enbridge stock opened at $46.18 on Friday. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.50 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The company has a market capitalization of $100.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.6839 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

