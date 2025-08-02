TIAA Trust National Association Sells 112,538 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

TIAA Trust National Association decreased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,769,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,538 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of TIAA Trust National Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. TIAA Trust National Association owned about 0.70% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $867,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,700,000. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 25,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 854,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,552,000 after buying an additional 19,282 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 127,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,651,000 after buying an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $99.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.03. The firm has a market cap of $129.18 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.74 and a 52 week high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

