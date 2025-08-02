iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Position Raised by Barings LLC

Barings LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 24.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 287,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,323 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Barings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Barings LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $49,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,853,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,439,000 after buying an additional 2,711,718 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,186,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,823 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,141,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,443,000 after acquiring an additional 292,539 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,721,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,962,000 after purchasing an additional 113,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2,898.7% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 7,622,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368,058 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL stock opened at $182.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.50 and its 200 day moving average is $176.85. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $148.34 and a 52 week high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

