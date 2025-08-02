Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Acquires 668 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,077 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in AAON by 613.3% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 652.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in AAON by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in AAON by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in AAON by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $81.65 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.98 and a 12-month high of $144.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. AAON had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $322.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. AAON’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAON shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Sidoti raised AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

In related news, Director Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 21,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total transaction of $2,225,632.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,617.92. This trade represents a 70.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 37,189 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.20, for a total value of $3,651,959.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 63,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,256,714.80. The trade was a 36.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,823 shares of company stock worth $7,122,451 over the last three months. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

