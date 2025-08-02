Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $7.10 Million Stock Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 30.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,955 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $7,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in CocaCola during the first quarter worth $216,000. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CocaCola in the 4th quarter worth $2,513,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 848,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,851,000 after purchasing an additional 204,681 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 21.5% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 10,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Cfra Research raised CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CocaCola from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.21.

CocaCola Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of KO opened at $68.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $296.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.58. CocaCola Company has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $74.38.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $19,197,000.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 275,946 shares in the company, valued at $19,884,668.76. This trade represents a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $4,335,629.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 187,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,491,148.92. This represents a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 415,387 shares of company stock valued at $29,923,985. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CocaCola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

