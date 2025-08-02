Howland Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,673 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.9% during the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,860 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,748 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 24,460 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $396,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,352.80. The trade was a 47.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $42.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $47.35. The company has a market cap of $180.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 63.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on VZ. Bank of America upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.35.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VZ

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.