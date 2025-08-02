Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 525.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,892 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $5,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $7,773,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $488,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $3,317,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $51,811,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,276,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,086,000 after purchasing an additional 52,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $5,659,587.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 109,815 shares in the company, valued at $5,457,805.50. This trade represents a 50.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:CMG opened at $42.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.00 and a 200-day moving average of $52.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.46 and a 52 week high of $66.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

