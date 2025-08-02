Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Has $5.77 Million Holdings in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 618.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,572 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Revolution Medicines worth $5,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RVMD. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 588.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines in the first quarter worth $127,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 21.9% during the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RVMD has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $73.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 price target (down from $73.00) on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Revolution Medicines from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $68.91.

Revolution Medicines Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of Revolution Medicines stock opened at $36.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.16. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $62.40.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revolution Medicines Profile

(Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

Further Reading

