Energy Stocks To Follow Now – July 30th

Tesla, Palo Alto Networks, CyberArk Software, Broadcom, and Vertiv are the five Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks represent shares of companies involved in the production, processing, distribution or servicing of energy resources—ranging from traditional oil and gas to renewables such as wind, solar and biofuels. Their performance is closely tied to commodity prices, global demand and regulatory developments, often offering income through dividends but also exposing investors to sector-specific volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $318.49. 45,545,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,928,727. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.99, a P/E/G ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.10. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $182.00 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

NASDAQ PANW traded down $8.99 on Wednesday, reaching $184.85. The stock had a trading volume of 29,390,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,569,350. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $210.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.18. The stock has a market cap of $123.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.97.

CyberArk Software (CYBR)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

CYBR stock traded up $5.50 on Wednesday, reaching $439.98. 10,108,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,621. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of -235.68 and a beta of 1.00. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $230.00 and a twelve month high of $452.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $388.96 and a 200-day moving average of $366.53.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $300.39. 7,270,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,865,281. The business’s 50 day moving average is $262.64 and its 200-day moving average is $223.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 112.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $128.50 and a 12-month high of $302.19.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

NYSE VRT traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.52. 12,775,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,486,925. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $155.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.75.

