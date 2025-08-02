Healthcare Stocks Worth Watching – July 30th

Palo Alto Networks, CyberArk Software, and UnitedHealth Group are the three Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating in the healthcare sector, including pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotechnology firms, medical device producers, and healthcare service providers. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the growth, innovation, and revenue generated by businesses involved in research, development, production, and delivery of medical goods and services. Their performance often reflects industry trends such as regulatory approvals, technological breakthroughs, and demographic shifts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of PANW stock traded down $8.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $184.85. The stock had a trading volume of 29,997,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,569,350. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $210.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $196.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.63, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.97.

CyberArk Software (CYBR)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Shares of CYBR stock traded up $5.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $439.98. The stock had a trading volume of 10,268,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,621. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $388.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $366.53. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $230.00 and a one year high of $452.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.55 and a beta of 1.00.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

NYSE UNH traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $263.22. 14,518,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,622,301. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $299.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $421.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $248.88 and a 52 week high of $630.73. The stock has a market cap of $238.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.45.

