Best Dividend Stocks To Watch Now – July 30th

UnitedHealth Group, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, United Parcel Service, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Altria Group, Philip Morris International, and Chevron are the seven Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares of companies that distribute a portion of their profits to shareholders, typically on a regular basis (e.g., quarterly), in the form of cash payments called dividends. These stocks usually come from mature, financially stable firms with consistent earnings and cash flows. Investors often choose dividend stocks for the potential of steady income as well as the possibility of capital appreciation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UNH stock traded up $5.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $266.20. The company had a trading volume of 19,076,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,651,425. The firm has a market cap of $241.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $248.88 and a 12 month high of $630.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $299.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $421.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

SQQQ stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.16. The company had a trading volume of 87,273,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,957,016. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $57.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

United Parcel Service (UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc., a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,256,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,133,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.83. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $87.40 and a one year high of $145.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UPS

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of TSLL stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.43. 109,832,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,548,125. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.55 and a beta of -5.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.49 and its 200 day moving average is $13.95. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $41.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLL

Altria Group (MO)

Altria Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Shares of MO stock traded up $2.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.46. 16,856,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,248,740. The company has a market capitalization of $103.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.25 and its 200 day moving average is $57.21. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $47.57 and a 1 year high of $62.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MO

Philip Morris International (PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.19. 5,598,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,122,699. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.32 and its 200-day moving average is $160.97. The firm has a market cap of $252.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.51. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $113.15 and a 52 week high of $186.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PM

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Chevron stock traded down $3.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.57. 5,893,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,455,761. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.88 and its 200-day moving average is $148.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $268.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Featured Stories