UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Purchases 1,067 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ingredion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ingredion by 653.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Ingredion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Ingredion by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INGR shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,400 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total transaction of $325,968.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 31,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,696.72. The trade was a 6.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Stock Down 3.9%

INGR opened at $126.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.85. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $118.85 and a fifty-two week high of $155.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.12 and its 200 day moving average is $133.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.71.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.09. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 33.76%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

