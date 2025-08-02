Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP trimmed its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new position in Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $492,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $565,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,336,000.

EAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.41.

In related news, Director Ramona Hood sold 777 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $105,073.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,650.64. This trade represents a 8.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Michael Depinto sold 10,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.36, for a total value of $1,703,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 99,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,916,236.92. This trade represents a 9.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,127 shares of company stock worth $2,128,062. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International stock opened at $155.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.27 and a twelve month high of $192.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.87.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Brinker International had a return on equity of 333.03% and a net margin of 6.50%. Brinker International’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

