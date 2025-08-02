Best Utility Stocks To Follow Now – July 30th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, Eaton, American Electric Power, and Quanta Services are the five Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares of companies that provide essential public services—such as electricity, water, natural gas and telecommunications—under regulated frameworks. Because their revenues tend to be stable and predictable, these stocks often pay consistent dividends and are considered a defensive investment, especially in volatile markets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $4.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $316.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,267,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,973,602. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $323.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla has a 1 year low of $182.00 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.36, a PEG ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 2.39.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $478.82. 1,780,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,832,205. The company has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.83. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52-week low of $406.11 and a 52-week high of $542.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $487.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $496.39.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $392.01. 1,456,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,048,639. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $347.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Eaton has a 12 month low of $231.85 and a 12 month high of $399.56.

American Electric Power (AEP)

American Electric Power Company, Inc., an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded up $4.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.94. 4,872,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,555,615. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.96 and a 200 day moving average of $103.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $60.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $89.91 and a 1 year high of $114.23.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

PWR traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $411.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,026,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,181. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.20. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $227.08 and a twelve month high of $424.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

