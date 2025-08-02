JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,056 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in JD.com were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JD. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in JD.com by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in JD.com by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JD opened at $30.91 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.13 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.46.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Benchmark cut their price objective on JD.com from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on JD.com from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on JD.com from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on JD.com from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

