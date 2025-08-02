Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,382 Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,229,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Saia by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 75,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,370,000 after buying an additional 46,157 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $908,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,514,000.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of Saia stock opened at $293.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.12 and a 1 year high of $624.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.28. Saia had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $817.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAIA has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Saia from $422.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Saia from $290.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Saia from $297.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Saia to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Saia from $251.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.16.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Saia

Saia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.