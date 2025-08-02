Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,382 Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,229,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Saia by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 75,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,370,000 after buying an additional 46,157 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $908,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,514,000.
Saia Trading Down 3.0%
Shares of Saia stock opened at $293.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.12 and a 1 year high of $624.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.57.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SAIA has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Saia from $422.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Saia from $290.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Saia from $297.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Saia to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Saia from $251.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.16.
Saia Company Profile
Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.
