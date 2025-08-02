Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP cut its holdings in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,362 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $4,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 53.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 4,975.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in AppFolio by 10,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 208 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in AppFolio by 330.2% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on APPF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $205.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AppFolio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Donald Casey III purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $217.73 per share, for a total transaction of $870,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 27,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,065,086.88. This trade represents a 16.77% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy K. Bliss purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $217.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,650. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,024,220 and sold 14,639 shares valued at $3,433,222. Company insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Stock Up 19.4%

Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $319.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.61 and a beta of 0.95. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.01 and a 52 week high of $320.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.83.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $235.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.10 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

