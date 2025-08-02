Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Invests $2.66 Million in TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,663,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNX. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 174.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

Shares of SNX stock opened at $140.58 on Friday. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a 1-year low of $92.23 and a 1-year high of $149.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.01.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.28. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 20.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total value of $189,153.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 49,563 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,722.05. The trade was a 2.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alim Dhanji sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $179,009.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,231.44. This trade represents a 10.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,076 shares of company stock worth $8,992,884 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 target price on TD SYNNEX and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.30.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

