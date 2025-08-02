AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 69.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.7% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,929,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 24.9% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 1.0%

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $184.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.40 and a 1-year high of $239.29. The company has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.48.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.02. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 38.91%. The firm had revenue of $689.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 86.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AVB. UBS Group cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 6,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.57, for a total value of $1,245,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,728,859.74. The trade was a 20.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 5,945 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.67, for a total value of $1,222,708.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,288.39. This trade represents a 25.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

Further Reading

