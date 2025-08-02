MONECO Advisors LLC Buys 344 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,319,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 140,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.50, for a total transaction of $549,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 255,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,021,107. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 36,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.20, for a total value of $9,925,765.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 118,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,387,407.20. This represents a 23.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,374 shares of company stock valued at $47,929,912 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $258.27 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.43 and a 1-year high of $277.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $264.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $2.99. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.46%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRV. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $280.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.82.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

