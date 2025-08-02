ProVise Management Group LLC Makes New $331,000 Investment in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY)

ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 48.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 3.3% during the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Sysco by 2.7% in the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.
Sysco Trading Up 0.3%
NYSE SYY opened at $79.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. Sysco Corporation has a twelve month low of $67.12 and a twelve month high of $82.23. The company has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.81.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504,320. The trade was a 41.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 37,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $3,046,086.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,035. The trade was a 55.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have commented on SYY. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.54.
View Our Latest Analysis on Sysco
About Sysco
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sysco
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Will Hims & Hers Fall Along With Novo Nordisk?
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Play It Cool: Why Comfort Systems USA Is a Hidden AI Winner
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Rocket Lab Reports Next Week: Here’s What Investors Should Know
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.