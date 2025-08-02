ProVise Management Group LLC Makes New $331,000 Investment in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY)

ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 48.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 3.3% during the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Sysco by 2.7% in the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE SYY opened at $79.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. Sysco Corporation has a twelve month low of $67.12 and a twelve month high of $82.23. The company has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.81.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $21.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504,320. The trade was a 41.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 37,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $3,046,086.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,035. The trade was a 55.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SYY. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.54.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

