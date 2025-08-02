Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $374,000 Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in S&P Global by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 74,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,093,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 13,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Argus raised S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.69.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,016.33. The trade was a 8.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of SPGI opened at $544.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $520.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $509.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $427.14 and a 52-week high of $558.86. The company has a market cap of $167.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.25. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 30.16%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

