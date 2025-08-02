Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Cut to $155.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at UBS Group from $158.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ODFL. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $158.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $166.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $141.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.22 and a 200-day moving average of $168.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $141.73 and a fifty-two week high of $233.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 25.94%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 234.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

