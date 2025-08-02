ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 243 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,624,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,423,000 after buying an additional 3,352,591 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 261.0% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,119,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,364,000 after acquiring an additional 809,082 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,347,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,334,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,129,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $92.34 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $83.99 and a twelve month high of $95.12. The firm has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.34.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

