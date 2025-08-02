Banco Santander S.A. Has $14.57 Million Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 227.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,287 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $14,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VT. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 10,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VT opened at $128.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $100.89 and a 52 week high of $132.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.31.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Stories

