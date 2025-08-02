MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by Bayforest Capital Ltd

Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 195.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in MetLife were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Motco lifted its stake in MetLife by 105.5% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on MET. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price target (up previously from $94.00) on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.10.

MetLife stock opened at $74.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.48. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.21 and a twelve month high of $89.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.06 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 36.91%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

