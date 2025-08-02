Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stake Reduced by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 904,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,767 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $69,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $432,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 26,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 144,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,066,000 after buying an additional 66,624 shares during the period. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,539,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $77.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.03. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.72 and a 1 year high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

