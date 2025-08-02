Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 25,063 Shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 65.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,063 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on HIG shares. Wall Street Zen raised The Hartford Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.67.

The Hartford Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $122.86 on Friday. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $132.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.61. The company has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.58. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.86%.

The Hartford Insurance Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

