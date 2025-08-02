Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 3,359 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,359 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALK. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2,046.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 96,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 92,416 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth $434,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth $19,847,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 602,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,040,000 after acquiring an additional 19,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $51.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.52. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.62 and a 52 week high of $78.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.22. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ALK shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $95.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $404,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,454.60. The trade was a 28.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Emily Halverson sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $151,247.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 8,253 shares in the company, valued at $423,709.02. The trade was a 26.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,079 shares of company stock worth $958,700 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

