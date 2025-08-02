Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 267 Shares of Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 578.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 5,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho set a $212.00 target price on Targa Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Targa Resources from $189.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Targa Resources from $227.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Targa Resources from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.86.

Targa Resources Trading Down 2.0%

NYSE TRGP opened at $163.07 on Friday. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.56 and a 12 month high of $218.51. The stock has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($1.13). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 73.66%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

