Commerce Bank Has $18.55 Million Stock Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 2,247.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,164 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.26% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $18,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 37,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 82.4% in the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $620,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $22,073,000. Finally, First National Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $425,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $83.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.37 and its 200-day moving average is $90.91. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $113.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.69 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 60.79% and a net margin of 23.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.32%.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 26,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $2,292,117.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 467,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,088,383.38. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WH. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $121.00 to $102.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.98.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

