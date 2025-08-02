Commerce Bank Has $11.99 Million Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,875 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $11,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,282,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $841,461,000 after acquiring an additional 712,958 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in IQVIA by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,590,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,012,000 after buying an additional 902,226 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in IQVIA by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,791,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $351,994,000 after buying an additional 250,141 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,393,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $273,766,000 after buying an additional 167,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in IQVIA by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,387,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $272,744,000 after buying an additional 214,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Down 1.8%

IQV opened at $182.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.11 and a 200 day moving average of $170.07. The company has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.65 and a 12 month high of $252.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $159.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $209.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $232.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total value of $1,102,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,165,178.90. This trade represents a 17.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Keriann Cherofsky sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.53, for a total transaction of $105,149.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,352.30. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

