Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,173 SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,173 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Bingham Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of SAP by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period.
SAP Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $282.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $298.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $347.60 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.27. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $194.93 and a 52-week high of $313.28.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of SAP from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $322.00 price objective (up from $308.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.67.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on SAP
SAP Company Profile
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SAP
- About the Markup Calculator
- Will Hims & Hers Fall Along With Novo Nordisk?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Play It Cool: Why Comfort Systems USA Is a Hidden AI Winner
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Rocket Lab Reports Next Week: Here’s What Investors Should Know
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.