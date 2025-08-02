MONECO Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JAVA. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 37.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,877,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,448 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $196,695,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $178,162,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,477,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,872,000 after acquiring an additional 51,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 465.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,189,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,587,000 after acquiring an additional 979,103 shares during the last quarter. 43.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JAVA opened at $64.75 on Friday. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $68.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -71.15 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.03.

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

