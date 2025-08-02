Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,508 Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,508 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of URBN. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 313.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,342 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 17,696 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1,778.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 32,747 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 129,114 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 19,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 12,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $938,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kotzman Kelly Campbell sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $510,680.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,725. This represents a 58.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,156 shares of company stock worth $11,636,158 over the last three months. Insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

URBN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Urban Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $76.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.44. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $78.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.12.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.35. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

