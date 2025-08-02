Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,980 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank by 122.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank by 322.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Toronto Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Toronto Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TD shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

NYSE TD opened at $72.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $51.25 and a 12-month high of $75.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Toronto Dominion Bank had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.7568 per share. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. Toronto Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.31%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

