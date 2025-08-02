CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Stake Lifted by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 87,449,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,774,941,000 after buying an additional 334,631 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,645,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,480,060,000 after buying an additional 1,922,169 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 156.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 45,573,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,446,036,000 after buying an additional 27,799,744 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,490,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,205,000 after buying an additional 406,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,880,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,573,000 after buying an additional 431,260 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on CNP shares. Mizuho set a $39.00 price objective on CenterPoint Energy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Argus raised CenterPoint Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.38.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of CNP stock opened at $38.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.81. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.