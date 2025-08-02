Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Makes New $4.18 Million Investment in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 64,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,179,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,199,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,490,000 after purchasing an additional 764,958 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,437,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,689,000 after acquiring an additional 715,070 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,543,000 after acquiring an additional 672,323 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8,302.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 626,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,783,000 after acquiring an additional 619,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,103,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FNF opened at $56.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.78. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $66.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.35). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FNF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

