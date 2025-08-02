Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 1,822.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,466 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $7,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,489,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,797,376,000 after buying an additional 1,511,313 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,181,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,978,000 after buying an additional 538,919 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,666,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,763,000 after buying an additional 2,758,037 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,168,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,814,000 after buying an additional 25,254 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,651,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $408,069,000 after buying an additional 1,936,865 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sempra Energy news, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 1,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $126,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 15,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,000. This trade represents a 9.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Diana L. Day sold 8,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $595,193.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 16,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,117.94. This represents a 32.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sempra Energy Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $80.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $61.90 and a 12-month high of $95.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $93.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

